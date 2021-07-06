Ballers Bats Give Pitchers Insurance to Spoil RiverDogs Sweep on 4th of JulyÃÂ

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Backed by a flurry of offense, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers thwarted the series sweep that the Charleston RiverDogs had planned, winning 6-4 Sunday night in front of 5,387 fans, the largest crowd in Atrium Health Ballpark history.

RHP Chase Solesky started for the Ballers on the mound, providing efficiency in his short stint by going three innings, allowing four hits, one run, and three strikeouts. RHP Jesus Valles (W, 2-1) relieved Solesky in the fourth, going 3.2 innings, striking out two and walking one while allowing six hits and three runs.

Kannapolis opened the scoring in the first inning emphatically. After a Jose Rodriguez double and a Samil Polanco single, Luis Mieses turned on a Trey Cumbie (L, 1-1) fastball to tally an RBI single to center field, scoring the two runners and giving the Ballers an early 2-0 advantage.

Rodriguez's big day at the plate continued in the bottom of the second, crushing a three-run shot to left field that also bought home Chase Krogman and Victor Torres, expanding the lead to 5-0 for the Cannon Ballers.

The RiverDogs got on the board in the top of the third inning on an Alexander Ovalles RBI double that scored Jonathan Embry, pulling Charleston's deficit to 5-1.

Bryan Ramos got in on the fun for Kannapolis in the bottom of the fourth, adding an RBI single to give the Ballers an insurance run and expand the lead to 6-1.

Cumbie's short notice start for the RiverDogs proved to be unsuccessful. The southpaw from Texas allowed six hits and five runs in two innings of work. RHP Seth Johnson entered in relief in the third inning, able to partially calm down the Ballers bats, allowing five hits and one run over four innings while striking out four.

Charleston put up a valiant comeback effort in the fifth and sixth innings. Heriberto Hernandez notched an RBI single to left field, scoring Garrett Hiott. Nick Schnell closed the gap to 6-3 on an RBI groundout to first base in the top of the sixth, scoring Brett Wisely. Hiott followed with another RBI groundout that allowed Diego Infante to cross the plate, closing the gap to 6-4 in favor of the Cannon Ballers.

Despite the RiverDogs attempts, LHP Ty Madrigal (S, 1) shut the door late in the game on the Charleston bats, striking out four in his 2.1 innings of work.

