Balkwill Selected to All-Rookie Team

April 11, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League today announces the selections for the Continental Division Rookie All Stars. These players are being recognized by the league for there outstanding performance during the 2023-24 Regular Season. These selections are from a voting process by (2) representatives from each FPHL member club and then a verification by the FPHL League Staff. All Star selections were secondary to the league highest honors of league M.V.P, Goaltender, Forward, & Defenseman of the Year.

The FPHL Congratulates these recipients and are proud the recognized their All Star level efforts this season.

The Continental Division Rookie All Stars recipients are:

Connor Green (G) - Blue Ridge Bobcats

Hugo Koch (F) - Mississippi Sea Wolves

Roman Kramer (F) - Carolina Thunderbirds

Joakim Nillsson (F) - Mississippi Sea Wolves

Nathan Balkwill (D) - Columbus River Dragons

Yegor Dolkart (D) - Blue Ridge Bobcats

Connor Green - In his rookie campaign, Green has consistently showcased his ability to make key saves under pressure, earning the confidence of his teammates and coaches alike. His impressive statistics and impact on the team's performance have solidified his place among the league's top emerging talents.

Hugo Koch - Hailing from the hockey-rich nation of Sweden, Hugo Koch has brought his formidable skills to the Mississippi Sea Wolves as player #93. Koch is a dynamic forward known for his speed, agility, and precision. With a knack for finding the back of the net and creating scoring opportunities for his team, he has become a key player for the Sea Wolves. Koch leads the Seawolves in overall points for the Seawolves this season.

Roman Kramer - Thunderbirds forward Roman Kraemer has put up 11 multi-point outings this season, scoring 16 times and assisting on 25 goals, earning him Rookie All Star honors. The Moon Township, Pennsylvania native broke onto the scene in Carolina with a two-goal game on his debut, and has recorded four points in a game three times this season.

Joakim Nillsson - Joakim Nilsson, proudly representing Sweden, commands the ice as player #74 for the Mississippi Sea Wolves. With a blend of finesse, grit, and strategic prowess, Nilsson has become a linchpin in the Sea Wolves' lineup. Hailing from the hockey-rich nation of Sweden, Nilsson's journey to the Sea Wolves is marked by dedication and determination. Rising through the ranks of Swedish hockey leagues, he honed his skills and earned a reputation for his solid defensive play and ability to generate scoring opportunities. Nillsson is second overall in points this season with the Sea Wolves.

Nathan Balkwill - A rugged defenseman and another former Bradford Bulls product, Balkwill has impressed in his first full season of pro in the FPHL. He recorded an assist in his first game with the River Dragons on October 26 in Baton Rouge, and notched his first pro goal March 6 versus Mississippi. Balkwill's plus-25 rating places him sixth among all FPHL defensemen, even more impressive considering his placement on the team's premier shutdown defensive pairing with Kirk Underwood.

Yegor Dolkart - In his debut season with the Bobcats, Dolkart Mogilev, Belarus native, showcased exceptional skill, determination, and growth on the ice, earning recognition from both fans and fellow players alike. His outstanding performance throughout the season has solidified his position as one of the league's brightest young talents. Dolkart's contributions to the Bobcats' defensive line have been instrumental in the team's success this season, and his recognition as a Rookie All-Star is well-deserved.

The FPHL is a Single-A Minor Professional hockey league operating in its 14th season during 2023-24

