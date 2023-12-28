Balkwill Returns from IR Prior to Weekend Series with Carolina

December 28, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced defenseman Nathan Balkwill has been activated from the 15-Day Injured Reserve list, and is eligible to play this weekend against the Carolina Thunderbirds.

Starting with Friday's 7:35 pm game at the Columbus Civic Center, Balkwill marks his return after a scary moment when he was injured two weeks ago against the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Balkwill was knocked unconscious and taken to a local hospital by ambulance. The game was ruled final as the injury occurred in the third period with Columbus leading 8-1 at the time.

"Nathan's recovery is miraculous. To have him back healthy so quickly is a blessing that we do not take lightly," said Ignite Sports and Entertainment COO Jeff Croop. "It put a lot in perspective very quickly for entire organization. We're thankful to see him return to the ice at full health."

Columbus hosts Carolina on Friday before heading to Winston-Salem for back-to-back games December 30 and 31. Tickets for Friday's game and all remaining River Dragons home games can be purchased through the Civic Center Box Office or online at TicketMaster.com.

-- IT'S GO TIME! --

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.