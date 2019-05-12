Bakersfield Extends Series in 2OT

May 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





The Gulls fell to the Bakersfield Condors, 2-1, in double overtime Saturday night at Rabobank Arena. Despite the defeat, San Diego is 4-1 on the road this postseason and tied with Toronto for the most road wins in the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs.

With a third overtime contest, it marks the most games in a series to extend beyond regulation for San Diego. The series is the first to have more than one multi-overtime game since 2011 (Manitoba vs. Hamilton).

Jeff Glass stopped 42-of-44 shots in his ninth appearance of the playoffs. Tonight marked the first road postseason defeat in Glass' career (5-1). In seven road playoff contests, the goaltender has posted 1.40 goals-against average and .952 save percentage (SV%) in seven games.

Kevin Roy scored for the second straight game at 10:44 of the second period to push his point streak to three games (2-1=3).

Sam Steel recorded his sixth assist of the playoffs and is now riding a three-game point streak (1-3=4). Selected by Anaheim in the first round (30th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Steel co-leads AHL rookies in postseason scoring (4-6=10) and is second in assists and plus/minus (+7). He also co-leads San Diego in assists and is tied for second in scoring.

Corey Tropp picked up his second assist and fourth point of the postseason.

The series will shift back to San Diego for Game 6 on Monday, May 13 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Jaycob Megna

On the game

It's disappointing, but you know what, it's one game. We move on and go back home and try to finish the series out there.

On takeaways from the game

We responded, but it took us too long to get going. It wasn't our best game. We never fully got where we needed to be, to the level that we need to win this game. They're a good team, they're desperate and we're trying to close them out. We need to match that and exceed that level of desperation.

On the message heading into Game 6

Just worry about Monday's game, that's the only game that matters. What's gone on in the past in this series is irrelevant. We just need to go out, win a game and we'll be moving on. Just have to focus on that.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On the game

I'm not sure that I can remember a game that even. I think through however many period we played there, I don't think a team had more than a two-shot advantage in any period. We had our chances in overtime. A post, a couple of scrambles there, it could've easily gone in. They got their chances, but it's just a tale of two very evenly matched teams. We'll go home and try to wrap this up.

On the message heading into Game 6

Well nothing now. I don't need to go in there and give them a speech. They know what's up, we've got good habits. The way we think, we enjoyed that one last night for five or 10 minutes. We'll think about some things that we can do a little bit better here, address them tomorrow and move on.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.