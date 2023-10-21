Baer's Two Goals Lead Rivermen To Victory Over Storm

MOLINE, IL - Two goals by Alec Baer made the difference as the Rivermen overcame an early deficit to defeat the Quad City Storm 4-1 at Vibrant Arena at the MARK on Saturday night.

It was a quick start of the Storm in their home opener, maybe a little too quick by Rivermen standards. Quad City scored first on a rebound goal just 20 seconds into the contest to take a 1-0 lead. The Rivermen were able to rally though and get the offense humming. Despite three two-on-ones, Peoria was unable to find the equalizer.

Period two was more to Peoria's liking as the offense buzzed and playmakers stepped up. Alec Baer shined as he netted two goals in the second period. The first came just under three minutes into the second period as a wet patch of ice victimized one of the Quad City defenders. Picking up the loose puck, JM Piotrowski fired a quick pass into the low slot to Baer who wristed a quick shot in past Quad City goaltender Brent Moran to tie the game 1-1. The second goal for Baer came while the Rivermen were on a major power play late in the period. A scrum in front of the net saw Zach Wilkie touch a cross-crease pass to Baer who was able to capitalize on an easy tap-in with 38 seconds left in the second, giving the Rivermen a 2-1 lead going into the third period.

The Storm pressed hard in the third and had a great chance on a penalty shot by Darren McCormack, but Rivermen netminder Nick Latinovich stood tall with a perfectly timed poke-check to deny the attempt. In the final minute of regulation, Cayden Cahill deposited an empty net goal and Jordan Ernst capped it off with a quick-shot goal on a two-on-none with ten seconds left to seal the victory.

The win puts the Rivermen 1-0-0 in the young season and with momentum on their side as they head home to Peoria for their home opener on October 27 against Evansville.

