Baer Joins Rivermen Ahead of Trip to Fayetteville

March 12, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release





Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced earlier today that center Alec Baer has been returned from his loan to the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers. In addition the team has brought back forward Drew Doyon and signed him to his second Amateur Tryout Offer (ATO). To stay within SPHL roster restrictions, the Rivermen have released defenseman Johan Hoglund.

Baer, 22, returns to the Rivermen where he tallied 25 points in 38 games to begin the season. The second year pro was recalled to ECHL-Newfoundland in February, playing in seven games for the Growlers and scoring one goal.

Doyon, 24, came to Peoria after finishing his senior year of college hockey at NCAA-DIII Aurora University. In his second game with the Rivermen, Doyon scored his first professional goal. His first ATO expired following last Friday's game against Birmingham, but has now signed a new contract that lasts through the three game weekend in Fayetteville.

Group, single game, and playoff tickets for Peoria's 38th season of professional hockey presented by Midwest Orthopaedic Center are on sale at the Toyota Box Office in the Peoria Civic Center, at the Rivermen office, located at 201 S.W. Jefferson Street, or over the phone at (309) 676-1040.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.