Baer Headed for Newfoundland

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced earlier today that forward Alec Baer has been loaned to the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers. The team also announced that forward Nathan Pelligra has been recalled from FPHL-Battle Creek.

Baer, 22, was third on the Rivermen in points with seven goals and 25 points through 34 games this season. The Minnesota native spent the bulk of the year centering one of the team's top two lines, and earns a call-up to the ECHL, where he spent all of last season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Baer played mostly for ECHL-Rapid City, but also had a brief stint with the Maine Mariners. He is now set to join the Newfoundland Growlers, who are the ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Baer is expected to be in the lineup this weekend when the Growlers host former Rivermen, Ted Hart and the Mariners.

Pelligra returns to the place he began his season. The Webster, NY center started the year in training camp with Peoria, but was released prior to Jean-Guy Trudel finalizing his opening night roster. From there, the 27-year-old went to FPHL-Elmira for three games, before shifting to the Battle Creek Rumble Bees. There, Pelligra scored three goals and registered six points in eight games, earning the opportunity to make his regular season debut for the Rivermen Thursday night when the club is home against Evansville.

