Bacon Eggs & Kegs Event at First Horizon Park Postponed

NASHVILLE - The Bacon Eggs & Kegs brunch event scheduled on Saturday, October 23 at First Horizon Park has been postponed. The announcement was made today by SE Productions, the event producer.

SE Productions has issued the following statement:

"To our favorite brunch lovers in Nashville, we are saddened to share we have made the difficult decision to postpone Bacon Eggs & Kegs which was scheduled to take place on October 23 at First Horizon Park. Although we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel after the past year, there have been lasting impacts that many in our industry are still experiencing, including major staffing and vendor availability challenges.

Simply put, we have determined that we would not be able to produce the event in a way that we would be proud of, or at the level that our friends and fans have come to love and expect. Rather than produce a subpar event that would not be representative of our hard work and positive reputation, we are postponing the event to April 30, 2022 in order to deliver an exceptional Bacon Eggs & Kegs experience.

We hope you understand this was a difficult decision for us to make, but one that we believe is the best choice given the circumstances.

As a ticket purchaser, you have two options:

Option 1:

Hold on to your tickets - Bacon Eggs & Kegs will return on April 30, 2022! Your existing ticket will be valid for our next Bacon Eggs & Kegs, and will offer you guaranteed, lowest price ticket!

Option 2:

If you cannot attend the new date, we will refund your ticket right away. You may request a refund by completing this form. Refunds will be processed up until 11:59 PM on October 23, 2021.

Rest assured that we will return better than ever and look forward to celebrating all things brunch with each and every one of you in 2022. Take care and be safe."

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2022 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

