Back with a Bang! Phoenix Rising FC's Dariusz Formella Is USL Championship Player of the Week

June 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 14 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with Phoenix Rising FC forward Dariusz Formella voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after he scored both goals in Rising's 2-1 victory against longtime rival Orange County SC on Saturday night.

