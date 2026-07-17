BACK TO OLLIEWOOD: Inter Toronto's Ollie Bassett on Returning to the CPL
Published on July 17, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Inter Toronto FC YouTube Video
As Ollie Bassett prepares to return to TD Place for the first time, the former CPL Player of the Year speaks on his incredible years with Atlético Ottawa and how the Canadian Premier League rekindled his love for soccer.
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