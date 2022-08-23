Back-to-Back Homers Power Blue Crabs Over Revs

(York, PA) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fought from behind against the York Revolution on Tuesday night. But Southern Maryland overcame the 2-0 deficit in their 5-4 victory. After seven solid innings from Eddie Butler, the Blue Crabs' bullpen shined, striking out five batters across the eighth and ninth innings.

Melky Mesa sparked the Revs' offense in the first inning. With a runner on first base, Mesa lofted a ball over the wall in right field, giving the Revs a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the second, the Blue Crabs responded. After loading the bases, Jack Sundberg ripped a double into right-center field, tying the game at 2-2.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Revs pulled ahead 3-2, but the Blue Crabs quickly responded with back-to-back home runs. With one out in the top of the third inning, Joe DeLuca drilled one over the wall in right-center, tying the game. On the next pitch, Alex Crosby smashed a homer over the wall in right field, giving the Blue Crabs a 4-3 lead.

Southern Maryland's 4-3 edge would hold until the seventh inning. With a runner on first base, Josue Herrera slashed a double into left-center field, scoring Connor Lien to tie the game.

But, in the top of the eighth inning, Zach Collier started the inning with a base hit off Carlos Ventura (L, 0-3). Collier then stole second and third base. With one out, Michael Baca struck out swinging, but the ball got past Lenin Rodriguez, scoring Collier to give the Blue Crabs a 5-4 lead.

James Dykstra struck out a trio of batters in the eighth, as he worked around two walks. Endrys Briceno (S, 9) notched back-to-back strikeouts before inducing a weak flyout to end the game. Briceno's last two pitches were north of 97 miles per hour in the Blue Crabs' 5-4 victory.

Southern Maryland is back in action tomorrow at 6:35 pm for game two against the York Revolution. The Blue Crabs remain 2.5 games out of the Atlantic League North Division in the second half.

