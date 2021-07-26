Back-To-Back Big Innings Propel Giants to 11Ã¢ÂÂ5 Victory

Back-to-back big innings - a four-run bottom of the sixth and a seven-run seventh - propelled the San Jose Giants to an 11-5 victory over the Stockton Ports on Sunday evening at Excite Ballpark. San Jose overcame a 3-0 deficit taking their first lead of the night with the sixth-inning rally before breaking the game open in the following frame. With the win, the Giants (46-26) claimed the final two contests of the series against the Ports to earn a split of the six-game set.

Sunday's affair was scoreless through four innings as San Jose starter Carson Ragsdale and Stockton's Osvaldo Berrios locked up in a pitcher's duel. Ragsdale surrendered only three hits and had struck out four batters over the first four frames before the Ports broke through in the top of the fifth. Danny Bautista led off the inning with a double, advanced to third on Sahid Valenzuela's groundout and scored when Robert Puason hit a sacrifice fly to left.

Stockton then extended their lead to 3-0 in the top of the sixth as Brayan Buelvas started the inning with a single before T.J. Schofield-Sam stepped to the plate and launched a two-run home run to right.

Meanwhile, Berrios cruised through five scoreless innings yielding only three hits while registering four strikeouts. The Giants though would get to Berrios in the sixth. With one out, Luis Toribio singled sharply into right before Casey Schmitt was hit by a pitch and Luis Matos worked a full-count walk to load the bases. Jairo Pomares was up next and he beat out a slow roller to third for an infield single as Toribio came home with the first San Jose run of the night. Joe DeMers was then summoned from the Ports bullpen and he promptly threw a wild pitch allowing Schmitt to score cutting the deficit to 3-2. Alex Canario then worked a walk to again load the bases bringing Carter Williams to the plate. Williams hit a grounder to second that saw Canario forced at second base, but the relay throw to first sailed wide and skipped into foul territory. Matos and Pomares were both able to score on the play giving the Giants a 4-3 lead. Williams was credited with one RBI while the throwing error on the shortstop Puason resulted in Pomares scoring the go-ahead run.

San Francisco Giants left-hander Sammy Long pitched a scoreless top of the seventh for San Jose as part of his rehabilitation assignment. Long allowed a leadoff double to Bautista to put the potential tying run into scoring position, but came back to retire Valenzuela on a groundout to short before consecutive three-pitch strikeouts of Puason and Lawrence Butler ended the inning.

The Giants then sent 11 batters to the plate during a seven-run bottom of the seventh to blow the game open. Patrick Bailey led off with a ringing double into the left center gap before Jimmy Glowenke lined a single into center to put runners on the corners. After Toribio walked to load the bases and Schmitt struck out, Matos singled through the hole on the left side to bring home Bailey with the first run of the inning. Pomares was up next and he blooped a double down the left field line plating both Glowenke and Toribio for a 7-3 lead.

Canario followed with a sharp grounder that was gloved by a diving Valenzuela at second, but his hurried throw home to try and retire Matos was wide and bounced behind home plate. Both Matos and Pomares scored on the throwing error to stretch the lead to 9-3. Williams then crushed a 2-1 pitch over the fence in deep right center for a two-run home run. The round-tripper, Williams' fifth home run of the season, capped the seventh-inning scoring and pushed the San Jose lead to 11-3.

Brooks Crawford worked a 1-2-3 top of the eighth for the Giants before Stockton scored twice in the top of the ninth off Randy Rodriguez when Puason produced a two-out, two-RBI double. The hit brought the final margin to 11-5 as Rodriguez followed with a strikeout of Butler to end the game.

GIANTS NOTES

Series Review

Both teams secured three victories during the six-game series. The Giants earned a 9-3 win in the opener last Tuesday before Stockton posted three straight victories, scoring a total of 26 runs during the three contests. San Jose though recovered with 19 total runs over the final two games to salvage a split. The Giants are 15-9 against Stockton this season.

Inside The Box Score

The Giants out-hit the Ports 11-8 on Sunday. San Jose was 5-for-14 with runners in scoring position compared to just 1-for-10 for Stockton. Giants pitching, which didn't issue a walk during Saturday's game, started Sunday with 8 2/3 innings without a walk before a two-out free pass in the top of the ninth.

Hitting Leaders

Luis Matos (3-for-4, RBI) and Jairo Pomares (3-for-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI) combined for six hits from the fourth and fifth spots in the lineup. Carter Williams (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI) added three RBI's. All five of Williams' homers this season have come against Stockton.

Ragsdale's Start

Carson Ragsdale (5-3) pitched six innings in his start with three runs (all earned) allowed to pick-up his team-leading fifth win of the year. He surrendered six hits, walked none and struck out six during his 85-pitch performance. Ragsdale took back the Low-A West lead in strikeouts from teammate Ryan Murphy following Sunday's outing. Ragsdale has struck out 108 batters in 66 innings this season.

Rehab Appearance

Sammy Long joined San Jose on Sunday as he recovers from a lower back strain. Long last pitched in the major leagues on July 3. The left-hander, who made his big league debut earlier this season, threw nine of his 10 pitches for strikes during Sunday's relief appearance.

Playoff Race

The Giants (46-26) remained 5 1/2 games ahead of the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (40-31) for the final playoff spot in the Low-A West race. San Jose also moved to within two games of the Fresno Grizzlies (48-24) for the best record in the league. The Giants have won nine out of their last 12 games overall.

On Deck

Following an off day, the Giants continue their homestand on Tuesday night with the opener of a six-game series against the Inland Empire 66ers. First pitch at Excite Ballpark is set for 6:30 PM. Ryan Murphy is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

