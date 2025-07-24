Back Row Or Lock Forward, DID NOT MATTER. @sportsbreakscom Forward of the Year, Frank Lochore

July 24, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

1st @UtahWarriorsRugby athlete to be named Forward of the Year Retained position from 2024 All-MLR First Team All-time season tackle record (303) League Leader Lineout Takes (128)







