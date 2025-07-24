Back Row Or Lock Forward, DID NOT MATTER. @sportsbreakscom Forward of the Year, Frank Lochore
July 24, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Utah Warriors YouTube Video
1st @UtahWarriorsRugby athlete to be named Forward of the Year Retained position from 2024 All-MLR First Team All-time season tackle record (303) League Leader Lineout Takes (128)
Major League Rugby Stories from July 24, 2025
- 450+ Young Athletes, 1 Epic Weekend at the Cal State Games - San Diego Legion
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Warriors Stories
- Former Maori All Black Robbie Abel, Named Head Coach of Utah Warriors
- Greg Cooper to Depart Utah Warrior Following Transformative Three-Year Tenure
- Biggest 80 Minutes in Utah Rugby History Coming Up
- Utah Warriors Win Home Playoff, Western Conference Final up Next
- The Return of Lance Williams