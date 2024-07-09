Back on Target!: the Charleston Battery's Nick Markanich Is USL Championship Player of the Week
July 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 18 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with Charleston Battery forward Nick Markanich voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after he both goals in the Battery's 2-0 victory against Birmingham Legion FC on Friday night at Patriots Point.
