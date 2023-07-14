Back from Break, Lugs Rout Whitecaps

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts (7-9, 38-43) did not miss a beat in their return to action following the four-day All-Star Break, enjoying an 8-1 trouncing of the host West Michigan Whitecaps (6-10, 38-43) on Friday night at LMCU Ballpark.

With a fine effort by bulk man Jake Garland leading the way, the Nuts scored four runs in the third inning against Whitecaps starter Garrett Burhenn and added four runs in the seventh off reliever Connor Holden on their way to tying their largest margin for victory in a game this season.

Catcher Daniel Susac led a 10-hit attack, finishing 3-for-4 with two singles, a double, a walk and three runs batted. It was the 2022 first-rounder's second consecutive three-hit game; he has collected 12 hits in his last 25 at-bats to raise his batting average to .296, third highest in the Midwest League.

Third baseman T.J. Schofield-Sam singled, doubled and scored two runs in his Midwest League debut and Euribiel Ángeles added a two-run single in a complete offensive effort. Seven different players hit safely and six different players scored at least one run.

Joelvis Del Rosario started the game for Lansing and tossed a scoreless first inning, stranding runners at second and third, before Garland came in and stymied the Whitecaps over the next five innings. The big right-hander struck out five while scattering five hits and one walk, allowing only one run on a Josh Crouch RBI groundout in the sixth.

John Beller followed with two strikeouts in a perfect seventh, Kumar Nambiar faced the minimum in the eighth and Brock Whittlesey equaled Beller's effort with two whiffs in a 1-2-3 ninth.

Left-hander Brady Basso gets the ball at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in the middle contest of the three-game series, opposed by West Michigan right-hander Troy Melton. The series wraps on Sunday before the Lugnuts return to Lansing to host the Great Lakes Loons from July 18-23. Tickets are available via lansinglugnuts.com or by calling (517) 485-4500 during office hours.

