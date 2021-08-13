Back at Full Strength: Single Game Tickets on Sale Now
August 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
Interest in Walleye hockey has never been greater! Be there for the return of the heart-pounding, fast-paced, hard-hitting excitement of Toledo Walleye hockey.
Season Highlights
Saturday, November 6 | Opening Night
Sunday, November 7 | Rivalry Game vs. Fort Wayne (defending ECHL Champions)
Saturday, December 4 | Elf Night
Sunday, December 5 | Super Spike Holiday Ornament Giveaway
Sunday, December 26 | Winterfest Outdoor Game
Friday, December 31 | Winterfest Outdoor Game
Friday, January 21 | Josh Kestner MVP Bobblehead Gvieaway
Friday, February 25 | Marvel Super Hero Night
Friday, March 11 | Billy Christopoulos Bobblehead Night
The 2021-22 Walleye promotional schedule is subject to change. Stay tuned for updates, announcements and more additions at www.toledowalleye.com.
