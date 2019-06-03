Baby Blue Cardinals Beat Naturals 6-1 in Series Finale

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Wearing brand new baby blue uniforms, the Springfield Cardinals (23-33) closed their six-game homestand with a 6-1 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (23-32) in front of 4,522 fans at Hammons Field on Sunday night.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Williams Perez (6-2)

L: LHP J.C. Cloney (1-1)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- Cardinals 2B Irving Lopez got things rolling with a two-run bases-loaded ground-rule double in the second inning, giving Springfield a 2-0 lead.

- After the Naturals finally pushed a run across in the top of the seventh to pull within 4-1, an RBI single by SS Kramer Robertson pushed the Cardinals lead back to 5-1. Springfield made it 6-1 when Robertson scored on a wild pitch by Naturals RHP Walker Sheller.

NOTABLES:

- Perez tossed 6.2 scoreless innings before finally allowing a Naturals run. He allowed nine hits and four walks while striking out six and earning his Texas League leading sixth win.

- Cardinals 1B Chris Chinea homered and doubled in a 2-for-4 night. Chinea has two hits in four of his last five games.

- Cardinals LF Randy Arozarena connected on his second homer of the season in the sixth inning.

- Naturals manager Daryl Kennedy was ejected from the game in the fourth inning.

