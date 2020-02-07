B-Royals GM Mikie Morrison Stepping Down, Takes Job at UNC

BURLINGTON, NC - General Manager of the Burlington Royals, Mikie Morrison, is stepping down from his position as he has accepted a job at the University of North Carolina.

"I moved to Alamance County when I was a sophomore in High School, and it very quickly became a place that I considered home and had a lot of pride in. I was extremely blessed being able to work for the hometown team for the past 5 1/2 years. Not a lot of people get to work a dream job in the same county they graduated high school, and I'm very fortunate to have done so. Burlington Baseball and the Kansas City Royals will always hold a special place in my heart." Morrison stated today.

Prior to serving as the General Manager, Morrison served as the Assistant General Manager, and was the B-Royals' Director of Stadium Operations in 2015 and 2016.

"I've been able to learn under a lot of great men during my time in Burlington. Ben Abzug (GM when I interned in 2013) and Ryan Keur (AGM in 2013, GM 2014-2016) both taught me what it means to be a GM and to put your heart and soul into an organization. Dan Moushon (Burlington Baseball VP 1994-2018, current Appy League Pres), and Lee Landers (Appy League president 1996-2018) taught me the attention to detail that is needed to succeed in this role, and taught me how to be humble in this role. Then anytime that you can work for someone like Miles Wolff, especially given the success that he has had in his career, you're grateful for the opportunity."

"I do not intend to disappear after my final day in the office. I will do whatever I can to help Burlington Baseball succeed in the future. With the support that the community and City gives this organization, the Burlington Baseball should have decades of success no matter what the future holds."

The President of the Burlington Royals, Miles Wolff, stated today; "We are grateful to Mikie for all that he has done for Burlington Baseball over the past six years. From his time as an intern in 2013 to his two years as GM in 2018 and 2019, he was part of a staff that helped grow the organization. We wish Mikie and Christine the very best as they embark on a new journey together."

"We have started a search for the next General Manager of the Burlington Royals, and we look forward to finding the next individual who can continue taking the organization to new heights."

The Appalachian League season begins in June, with the Royals' first game on June 22nd against the Danville Braves.

