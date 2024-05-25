B.C. Derby Match Day Notes & Starting XI

May 25, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, BC - - In a celebration of professional soccer in B.C., Pacific FC meets Vancouver FC in the first B.C. Derby of the 2024 CPL season. The Tridents currently sit at second place on the CPL table with just one goal scored against them and a total of 11 points for the season. For today's match, Pacific FC crossed the Salish Sea to Willoughby Community Park in Langley, where they will take the pitch at 3 p.m. PT against third place Vancouver FC. Here's everything you need to know about today's match:

MATCH NOTES

B.C. Derby: Pacific FC will take on Vancouver FC in a BC Derby for the first time this season. The two teams will play each other on the mainland, with an estimated 40+ supporters making the trip to cheer on the Tridents.

Leading in U21 Minutes: The Tridents lead the league in domestic U21 minutes already over halfway to the 2,000 minute threshold. Amedume, Lajeunesse, Gazdov, and Greco-Taylor have all contributed minutes to the leaderboard.

3 Games, 8 Days: This upcoming week will be a busy one as the Tridents play in three matches over the course of eight days, with one mid-week TELUS Canadian Championship game.

Founded in 2018, Pacific Football Club brings professional football to Vancouver Island. Playing out of Starlight Stadium in Langford, the club provides an outlet for Canadian soccer players to compete at the professional level of the sport on home soil through the Canadian Premier League.

