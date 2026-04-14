Azzi Fudd Goes No. 1 in the WNBA Draft Presented by State Street Investment Managament SPY

Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







Azzi Fudd is selected by the Dallas Wings as the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft presented by State Street Investment Managament SPY!







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 14, 2026

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