WNBA Dallas Wings

Azzi Fudd Goes No. 1 in the WNBA Draft Presented by State Street Investment Managament SPY

Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video


Azzi Fudd is selected by the Dallas Wings as the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft presented by State Street Investment Managament SPY!

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