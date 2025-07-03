Aziaha James Drops CAREER-HIGH 28 PTS, 5 3PM, 6 REB, & 6 AST in WIN vs. Phoenix!
July 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Aziaha James went off for a career-high 28 PTS, 5 3PM, 6 REB, & 6 AST-becoming the 5th rookie in WNBA history to total 25+ PTS, 5+ AST, 5+ REB, and 5+ 3PM in a game!
