Aziaha James Drops CAREER-HIGH 28 PTS, 5 3PM, 6 REB, & 6 AST in WIN vs. Phoenix!

July 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







Aziaha James went off for a career-high 28 PTS, 5 3PM, 6 REB, & 6 AST-becoming the 5th rookie in WNBA history to total 25+ PTS, 5+ AST, 5+ REB, and 5+ 3PM in a game!

