Axmen Use Just One Hit To Defeat Ridge Runners

July 6, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Yes, you read that title correctly. In what will likely go down as the weirdest game of the season for the Kingsport, the Axmen defeated the Bluefield Ridge Runners by a score of 5-2.

Cole Swift broke up Bluefield's (12-12) combined no hit bid in the bottom of the eighth with a single off the third baseman's glove into left field. It was Kingsport's (14-13) only hit.

Bluefield starter Garrett Helsel and relievers Brenden Pomerleau and Max Hamilton threw the first seven innings giving up no hits and striking out five. Reliever Jake Schultz gave up the hit to Swift.

Kingsport scored first in the ballgame in the bottom of the first as Helsel walked four Axmen and allowed a run to score on a wild pitch. Kingsport scored another run in the fourth on a wild pitch, before a sacrifice fly by Andrew Citron scored Kingsport's third run of the game. Citron picked up his second RBI of the game in the sixth with an RBI groundout, making it 4-0 Kingsport.

Bluefield plated two runs in the top of the eighth on RBI singles by Aedan Anderson and KaiKea Harrison, making it 4-2 Axmen.

Kingsport picked up an insurance run in the bottom half of the eighth as a balk call on Schultz brought home Kingsport's fifth run.

Kingsport starter Trevor Horne twirled a masterpiece in his final start with the team, going six innings, giving up just two hits, no runs, and striking out nine. Horne was credited with his second win of the season. Tyler Muscar threw 1 1/3 innings to close things down with a four-out save, his first of the season. Helsel was given the loss for Bluefield.

The series shifts to Bluefield tomorrow as both teams meet at Bowen Field in Bluefield. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

