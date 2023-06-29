Axmen Secure Series Sweep In Nail-Biting Win Over River Riders

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Things are starting to look up for the defending champions of the league, as the Axmen have now won three of their last four games. Wednesday night's didn't come easy, but Kingsport held on for the 11-9 victory over Elizabethton.

Kingsport (9-11) is now 4-0 in Wednesday contests on the year and 2-0 when wearing the black alternate uniforms. Elizabethton (10-8) moves to 0-4 in Wednesday contests.

The Axmen got things started in the bottom of the second dropping a four spot on the visiting River Riders, all coming off of a pair of two-run singles by Mayes White (UAB) and Kevin Fernandez (Lincoln Memorial).

Elizabethton answered with a pair of runs in the third on DJ Dillehay's (Brown) fifth double of the season, making it 4-2.

Kingsport gained those runs right back in the bottom half as Logen Sutton (ETSU) hugged the left field foul pole for a solo homerun, his first as an Axman. White came back for seconds, picking up his third RBI with another single, making it 6-2 Kingsport.

Kingsport blew the game wide open in the fourth with four more runs. A Sutton sacrifice fly, a Carson Queck (Kansas State) double, and a Ryan McCarthy (ETSU) single brought home three of the four runs in the inning.

But then came the River Riders. Hunter Porter brought home a run in the sixth with an RBI groundout, before the River Riders exploded for six runs in the seventh off seven hits, including another double from Dillehay. Skylar King (West Virginia) also doubled in two in the inning, a terrific all-around series for the Elizabethton outfielder. The score was cut to 10-9 Kingsport.

Mike Mancini (James Madison) gave Kingsport an insurance run in the eighth on an RBI triple scoring Cole Swift (Radford), before Brett Johnson (UNC-Asheville) shut things down for Kingsport in the ninth, netting his fourth save of the year.

Derek McCarley (ETSU) picked up his first win for Kingsport, striking out seven batters through five innings. Sean Hollister (Presbyterian) was hit with the loss for Elizabethton.

Kingsport begins a four game road trip, beginning tomorrow against the Greeneville Flyboys. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

