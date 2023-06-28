Axmen Hold off Late Charge for Win Over River Riders

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Coming into this ballgame, Kingsport sat at the bottom of the Appalachian League West at 7-11. Tuesday began what will be a big stretch (eight games in eight days) for the defending champions as Kingsport looks to stay in the fight. They started the week with a 4-3 win over the second place Elizabethton River Riders at Hunter Wright Stadium on Tuesday Night.

It was once again a day of debuts as both teams each had a particularly important debut.

For Kingsport (8-11), it was right-handed pitcher Hollis Fanning (Transfer Portal) who delivered nine strikeouts, giving up just two hits in five innings for Kingsport, and was a big reason the first four innings were scoreless for the River Riders.

For Elizabethton (10-7), it would be Fanning's former teammate at Tennessee, third baseman Austen Jaslove making his season debut. In his first at-bat in the second inning, Jaslove doubled to left center field off Fanning, before Fanning won round two with a strikeout in the fourth. Jaslove ultimately finished two for four on the day.

Elizabethton scored first in the top of the fifth as Skylar King (West Virginia) scored on an RBI groundout by Keaton Cottam (Austin Peay State). That run was spurred on by an earlier fielding error by Kingsport. That run was unearned for Fanning.

Kingsport immediately answered in the bottom half of the inning as they worked the bases full. Carson Queck (Kansas State) reached on a fielder's choice, Shea McGahan (Johnson County CC) singled, and Kevin Fernandez (Lincoln Memorial) walked to set up Cole Swift (Radford). Swift fell behind in the count 1-2 but then sent a fastball down the left field line, hugging the chalk, scoring all three of his teammates. Kingsport took a 3-1 lead.

Corbin Shaw (Walters State) brought in Kingsport's fourth run in the following inning with a sacrifice fly scoring Ryan Miller (Tennessee).

Elizabethton brought home two runs in the seventh, drawing the game within one, on a Hayden Moore (Saint Louis) single and an Ethan Sitzman (Saint Louis) groundout, making it 4-3, where the game stayed.

Fanning picked up the win for Kingsport and Baker Cox (Spartanburg Methodist) was hit with his third loss of the season. Brett Johnson (UNC Asheville) secured his third save of the year for Kingsport.

The two teams are back at it at Hunter Wright Stadium tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.

