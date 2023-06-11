Axmen Flip the Script, Walk-Off the WhistlePigs in Thriller

June 11, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Just one night after being walked off by the Bristol State Liners, the Kingsport Axmen came back home in search of a big rebound.

In a game where the lead changed hands five times, the Axmen created some magic of their own, taking a number out of Bristol's playbook, scoring three runs in the bottom of the ninth to walk off the Princeton WhistlePigs, 8-7, on Saturday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.

The WhistlePigs (1-4) got on the board in the top of the first as Cam Careswell (Missouri) singled in Spencer Bartel (Northern Illinois) to give Princeton a 1-0 lead.

The lead changed hands after Kingsport (3-2) tacked two runs on in the bottom of the third after accruing four walks in the inning and scoring both runs on an RBI single from Jett Johnston (Texas A&M) to make it 2-1.

Princeton immediately retook the lead in the top of the fourth, scoring four runs. The first came on Ben Beauchamp's (St. John's) solo home run over the left field wall. The next batter, Chris Leone (SUNY Stony Brook), tripled to right field and came around to score on what can only be described as a "Little League home run". Ultimately, two more runs came around to score on singles from Phoenix Meza (Oklahoma State) and Jesse Robinson Jr. (VCU).

Kingsport then answered in the bottom of the fourth, tying the game at five after scoring three more runs. Payton Allen (Houston) singled in Carson Queck (Kansas State) and Deniel Ortiz (Walters State CC) singled in Ryan McCarthy (ETSU) and Allen.

The lead changed hands for the fourth time in the top of the sixth as the WhistlePigs collected a pair of RBI doubles from Careswell and Cade Campbell (California) to make it 7-5. The score remained the same until the bottom of the ninth.

Ortiz singled to open the bottom of the ninth, followed by a Johnston walk. Mike Mancini (James Madison) singled to load the bases. After a wild pitch scored Ortiz to make it 7-6, Corbin Shaw (Walters State CC) singled back up the middle to score a pinch-running Cole Swift (Radford) and Mancini to walk things off for Kingsport.

Tyler Muscar (James Madison) picked up two strikeouts in the top of the ninth and was credited with the win. Zachary Peters (VCU) was hit with the loss. Kerry Collins (Bluefield State) threw three hitless innings and struck out five Axmen.

The Axmen and WhistlePigs will be back again Sunday at Hunter Wright Stadium for each team's first seven-inning contest of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from June 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.