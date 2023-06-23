Axmen fall to Doughboys in rain-shortened contest

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - For the third time in six days, the Johnson City Doughboys and the Kingsport Axmen took to the field against each other in a battle of West division teams. After Johnson City swept the weekend series, the Doughboys had a series up in Pulaski that was ultimately rained out, meaning they will have played Kingsport in four consecutive games after the conclusion of Friday's game.

This game, though, also went to the Doughboys as the game was called in the top of the seventh due to passing thunderstorms with the Doughboys winning 1-0.

Colby Backus (Tennessee) batted in the only run in the game scoring Caleb Berry (Milligan) in the bottom of the first.

The starters for both teams, Justin Guiliano (Canisius) and Derek McCarley (ETSU) both pitched well, although McCarley picked up the tough luck loss. Guiliano ultimately struck out seven Axmen.

The two teams are at it again Friday in Kingsport, as the teams try to beat the weather once more. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

