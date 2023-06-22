Axmen Claim Series Sweep with Win Over Otterbots

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - In the first four series of the season, the Axmen split with their opponents before getting swept by the Burlington Sock Puppets and the Johnson City Doughboys in four straight contests. Now, the Axmen have their first series sweep of the season, as they defeated the East division-leading Danville Otterbots by a score of 9-2 Wednesday night in Kingsport.

Things got started quickly for the Axmen (6-8) in the bottom of the first as the Axmen plated three runs on three hits, including a run scored on two fielding errors in one play by Danville. All three runs in the inning were accounted for either by Carson Queck (Kansas State) himself or off his bat as his two-run single highlighted the scoring in the inning.

The Axmen put three more runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth to make it 6-0. Mike Mancini (James Madison) plated a run on an infield hit, while Logen Sutton (ETSU) scored two with a clutch single.

The Otterbots (8-6) scored their first run of the ballgame in the top of the sixth. The defending Appalachian League Player of the Week, Jordan Taylor (Florida State), tripled to open the inning and scored on Carrington Aaron's (Virginia Tech) single.

Kingsport immediately responded in the bottom half of the inning as the Otterbots committed their fourth fielding error, allowing Seth Farni (Ole Miss) to come around score to make it 7-1.

Danville brought home another run in the seventh on another RBI single by Aaron, but that would be all from the Danville offense.

Sutton delivered the final dagger in the eighth with another RBI double that went 103 MPH off the bat, nearly leaving the yard. Sutton collected RBIs three and four on the day with that hit to make it 9-2, which would be the final score.

Trevor Horne (Auburn) was tremendous in his third start for Kingsport. The first four of his 5 2/3 innings pitched were hitless. Ultimately, Horne picked up the win after allowing just one run and striking out seven. Caden Robinson (Memphis) was hit with the loss for Danville, his first of the season.

Next up for Kingsport is the second home-and-home series of the season with the Johnson City Doughboys. Both Thursday's game in Johnson City and Friday's game in Kingsport are scheduled for 7 p.m.

