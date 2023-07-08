Axmen Bullpen Falls Apart Late In Loss To Flyboys

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Kingsport has won seven of their last ten games, but it simply wasn't their night tonight as the Greeneville Flyboys rallied late to topple Kingsport, helping the Doughboys grow their lead back to five games over the rest of the division. Greeneville secured the win 5-2.

It looked good for Kingsport (15-14) early in this one, as Deniel Ortiz brought home Mike Mancini with a sacrifice fly in the fourth. Ortiz came back for more launching a 405 foot blast to left-center field in the sixth. However, that would be it for Kingsport's offense in this one.

Kingsport starter Tanner Franklin and reliever Micky Scheetz combined to throw 5 1/3 no hit innings before Nick Barone broke up Kingsport's no hit bid.

It was all downhill from there for Kingsport's bullpen. After back to back singles by Saborn Campbell and Aden Hill, Greeneville (13-16) took the lead with a sacrifice fly that scored Campbell. Joel Dragoo had the go ahead hit with a two-run home run over the left field wall to make it 3-2.

Hill came back for more in the eighth, giving Greeneville more insurance with a two run double, bringing the game to its final score of 5-2.

Greeneville really showed off some offensive prowess against two of Kingsport's better relievers, Ricky Reeth, and Nick Bruno. Dragoo's home run came off Reeth and Hill's double off of Bruno. Reeth was hit with his second loss of the season.

Greeneville now owns the season series 3-2 and can take the overall season series with a win on Sunday.

Sunday is the season finale between the two teams, as seven innings will be played. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

