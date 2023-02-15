Away Schedule Changes Announced for 2022-23 Season
February 15, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE,AL - The SPHL announced multiple schedule changes due to the folding of the Vermilion County Bobcats.
These changes DO NOT affect any home dates.
The Havoc will no longer be playing in Birmingham on March 30th.
The new away games are as follows:
Sunday, February 26th, 2023 @ Fayetteville
Friday, March 3rd, 2023 @ Macon
Thursday, March 16th, 2023 @ Evansville
