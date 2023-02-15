Away Schedule Changes Announced for 2022-23 Season

HUNTSVILLE,AL - The SPHL announced multiple schedule changes due to the folding of the Vermilion County Bobcats.

These changes DO NOT affect any home dates.

The Havoc will no longer be playing in Birmingham on March 30th.

The new away games are as follows:

Sunday, February 26th, 2023 @ Fayetteville

Friday, March 3rd, 2023 @ Macon

Thursday, March 16th, 2023 @ Evansville

