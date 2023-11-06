Aviators® Individual Game Tickets for 2024 Season Go on Sale Wednesday, November 15 at Noon on Aviatorslv.com

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, announced today that individual game tickets for the 2024 season will go on sale on Wednesday, November 15 at noon on aviatorslv.com.

The Aviators 2024 season and home opener is on Friday, March 29 against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the '23 National League Champions Arizona Diamondbacks, at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and ADA accessible seats will also be available to purchase through aviatorslv.com.

The individual game tickets for the 75-game home season are subject to availability and dynamic pricing.

Tickets starting at:

Home Plate Diamond: $50.00 + Fees

Home Plate Prime: $45.00 + Fees

Home Plate Box: $38.00 + Fees

Dugout Prime: $30.00 + Fees

Dugout Box: $26.00 + Fees

Outfield Box: $19.00 + Fees

4Topps Corner, Sec. 121: $55.00 + Fees

Home Run Porch: $55.00 + Fees

Berm/Social: $14.00 + Fees

Club Seats: Sections 209-214, Rows 2-6: $50.00 + Fees

Pricing is subject to change

The 2023 Aviators, under PCL manager of the Year Fran Riordan, compiled an overall record of 75-74 (.503) and finished in third place in the West Division.

In 2023, the Aviators recorded back-to-back seasons of 500,000+ in home attendance. In 74 dates, Las Vegas total was 506,047 for an average of 6,838 with 17 sellouts. In four seasons at Las Vegas Ballpark (2019; 2021-23), the Aviators have recorded 81 sellouts.

The 2024 Aviators promotions schedule will be announced later. The traditional "Fireworks Extravaganza" will be presented on Wednesday, July 3 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

2024 Las Vegas Aviators season ticket and group hospitality packages are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200 or emailing [email protected].

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

