Aviators Score Three Runs in 9th, Rally for 10-9 Victory over Salt Lake

If ever there was any doubt that baseball is the most unpredictable of sports, Aramis Garcia and Marty Bechina erased it Tuesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark - and erased it permanently.

While their Aviators teammates were grand marshals in a two-day hit parade that resulted in 25 runs and 39 hits in a pair of lopsided victories over the Salt Lake Bees on Sunday and Monday, Garcia and Bechina were relegated to helpless bystanders: They combined to go 1-for-16 with nine strikeouts.

So of course with Las Vegas in comeback mode all night Tuesday against the Bees, the two players did the most to keep their team alive were ... yep, Garcia and Bechina.

The duo combined to go 5-for-9 with a homer, six RBI and three runs scored (including the game-winner) as the Aviators - playing as the Reyes de Plata - scored three times in the bottom of the ninth to pull out an improbable 10-9 walk-off victory before a crowd of 5,202.

Right fielder Luis Barrera produced the game-winning hit, a one-out line-drive single to right-center field. But while Barrera was swarmed by his teammates as he rounded first base, he wouldn't have had the chance to be the focal point of a postgame celebration if not for the two unlikeliest of heroes who directly preceded him in the lineup.

The scene entering the bottom of the ninth:

Trailing 9-7, Las Vegas (43-41) quickly loaded the bases courtesy of a trio of Salt Lake miscues. It started when Bees right-hander Jose Marte walked Francisco Peña leading off the inning. One out later, Mickey McDonald hit a groundball up the middle for what looked to be a tailor-made, game-ending double play. However, Salt Lake shortstop (and former Las Vegas 51) Gavin Cecchini - who tried to touch second base while simultaneously scooping up the grounder to throw to first - never corralled the ball.

So instead of sauntering off the field with a 9-7 loss, the Aviators had new life with runners on first and second. Up stepped Garcia, who had singled and driven in two runs in three of his first four at bats. This time, the catcher who joined the Aviators on July 31 literally took one for his new team, as Marte drilled him in the back to load the bases.

That brought up Bechina, who had ripped a two-run homer in the sixth inning that trimmed Salt Lake's lead to 8-7 - and snapped personal slumps of 0-for-14 and 1-for-27. The outfielder, who joined the Aviators from Double A on June 21 and has been getting regular playing time in recent weeks because of injuries to teammates, flared Marte's 0-1 pitch over shortstop and into left field.

Peña and McDonald scored easily to tie the game, with Garcia moving to second base. At that point, Bees reliever Tim Peterson was summoned from the bullpen to replace Marte and face Barrera, who ripped the third pitch he saw for a clean single. Garcia chugged around third and slid home, safely dragging his left hand over the edge of the plate.

With that, Las Vegas finished its 12-game homestand by winning five of the final seven contests after starting out 1-4. Most impressively, after scoring just four runs on 11 hits in losses to Salt Lake on Saturday and Sunday, the Aviators pounded out 35 runs and 54 hits in taking the final three games.

And thanks to Garcia and Bechina finally breaking out Tuesday, everyone who got on the field contributed.

GAME NOTES: Garcia, who had been 2-for-22 since being optioned from the Oakland A's to Las Vegas, went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI. Bechina finished 2-for-5 with his homer and four RBI, while Barrera (2-for-4) and second baseman Nate Mondou (3-for-5, run) also had multiple hits. ... Peña, who singled in the seventh inning, has now hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games. He's batting .339 (21-for-62) during this stretch with six homers and 19 RBI. ... Las Vegas shortstop Kozma doubled in the third inning, his seventh two-bagger of the series. He finished the six-game series against Salt Lake 11-for-27 (.407). ... The Aviators went 7-for-12 with runners in scoring position. ... Las Vegas starting pitcher Brian Howard lasted just 2 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on seven hits (including two homers) and two walks. He struck out four. ... After the Bees scored nine runs against Howard and reliever Miguel Romero, Las Vegas pitchers Aaron Brown, Grant Holmes and Sam Moll combined to pitch the final 2 2/3 innings, scattering four hits and a walk. Moll (1-0) picked up the victory. ... Brown, who started his Triple-A career by retiring 16 consecutive hitters before issuing a walk in Saturday's game against Salt Lake, snapped a string of 6 2/3 hitless innings when he yielded a one-out RBI single in the seventh. Prior to giving up that hit, the southpaw had stranded all seven runners he'd inherited. ... Despite dropping the final three games, Salt Lake won the season series 13-11 (7-5 at home, 6-6 at Las Vegas Ballpark).

INJURY REPORT: Outfielder Skye Bolt - who left Monday's game with a sprained left thumb after making a sensational diving catch in center field to end the top of the second inning - was held out of the lineup Tuesday. Aviators manager Fran Riordan said before the game that Bolt was still awaiting results of an MRI, so a timetable for his return is unknown.

Infielder Vimael Machín, who returned to the lineup Monday after missing several games with an oblique injury, joined Bolt on the bench Tuesday. Machín collided hard with first baseman Francisco Peña while both chased a foul popup in the ninth inning Monday, but both players finished the game.

Finally, Riordan said there's also no timetable for the return of slugging outfielder Cody Thomas, who has been sidelined since July 25 with a strained Achilles' tendon. Despite missing the last 14 games, Thomas still leads Las Vegas with 18 home runs and ranks second with 52 RBI.

TRANSACTION ACTION: The Aviators lost a valuable (and powerful) arm prior to Tuesday's game, when the parent Oakland A's recalled left-handed relief pitcher A.J. Puk.

Puk started the season in Oakland but suffered a biceps injury during his first appearance on April 5. After coming off the injured list, he was optioned to Las Vegas, where he struggled through most of his first six weeks while retooling his delivery. In 26 appearances (one start) with the Aviators, the hard-throwing southpaw posted a 6.06 ERA, and opponents batted .308 against him. However, Puk has pitched much better of late, compiling a 1.64 ERA over his final 13 outings with the club.

To make room for Puk on the 26-man active roster, the A's designated right-handed reliver (and former Aviator) J.B. Wendelken for assignment.

REMEMBERING FITZ: Nick Fitzenreider, the longtime head of security for the Las Vegas franchise who died July 2 after a battle with leukemia, will be honored during a celebration of life service at Las Vegas Ballpark at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Known to family, friends and fans simply as "Fitz," Fitzenreider worked security at Cashman Field for 32 years following a lengthy career as a St. Louis police officer.

The public is invited to attend Saturday's memorial, which will be held in the ballpark's suite-level restaurant.

STREAK LIVES ON: Including Tuesday's crowd, the Aviators have welcomed 302,437 fans to Las Vegas Ballpark during the 2021 season. That extends an impressive streak: Since its inception in 1983, the Las Vegas franchise has eclipsed the 300,000 mark in all 38 seasons.

ON DECK: Following their scheduled off day Wednesday, the Aviators make their first visit of the season to Tacoma for a six-game series that runs from Thursday through Tuesday. Right-handers Homer Bailey (1-2, 5.23 ERA), Paul Blackburn (3-6, 4.84) and Miguel Romero (2-4, 5.85) are scheduled to start the first three games for the Aviators, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. for each contest. The final three games begin at 1:35 p.m. (Sunday), 11:35 a.m. (Monday) and 7:05 p.m. (Tuesday).

Note that the radio broadcasts on Saturday and Monday will move from the team's usual home (Raider Nation Radio 920-AM) to Fox Sports Radio 98.9-FM/1340-AM.

After facing the Rainiers, the Aviators return to Las Vegas Ballpark for a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes (August 19-24). Tickets are available for the entire series, which will feature five promotional nights.

