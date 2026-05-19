Aviators Saw a Whole Lot of Steven Gilmore
Published on May 18, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Birmingham Stallions YouTube Video
Check out the Birmingham Stallions Statistics
United Football League Stories from May 18, 2026
- Orlando Punches Ticket While St. Louis and DC Slip, Week 8 Shakes up Playoff Race - UFL
- DC Defenders QB Jordan Ta'amu out for Season with Injury - DC Defenders
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Stallions Stories
- Stallions Lock Down Aviators Behind Gilmore's Big Day
- Rogers, Mosley and Mickens Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- DTR, Mickens Deliver Walk-off Drama in OT Thriller, Stallions Keep Postseason Hopes Alive
- Ta'amu, Fatukasi and Thompson-Robinson Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- DTR Returns to Haunt Former Team, Birmingham Snaps Skid