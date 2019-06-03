Aviators' Roller Coaster Road Trip Ends on High Note

It certainly would be understandable if the Aviators' players and coaches had tousled hair, queasy stomachs and white knuckles when they landed back in Las Vegas on Sunday night following their road trip to Reno and Sacramento. Not because of any in-flight turbulence, but because of the topsy-turvy nature of their just-concluded nine-game journey.

After starting the road trip with consecutive losses in Reno, Las Vegas rallied to win the final two and salvage a four-game series split. Then the Aviators jetted over to Sacramento and continued their dominance of the River Cats by winning the first two games of a five-game set to improve to 8-0 this season against Sacramento.

But after dropping the next two - including Friday's 1-0 heartbreaker - the Aviators went into Sunday's contest needing a victory to take the series and secure a winning road trip. Unfortunately, when Las Vegas fell behind by scores of 3-0 and 4-2, the prospects of a joyful flight home looked bleak. That is, until the top of the sixth inning, when Seth Brown, Sheldon Neuse and Franklin Barreto each cracked run-scoring doubles to give the Aviators a 5-4 lead.

Two innings later, Barreto provided some insurance with a two-run homer that capped his 4-for-4 day, his team's 7-5 come-from-behind victory and another successful road trip. To that latter point: Not only are the Aviators 17-13 away from home, but they've only lost one road series all season.

Now the club returns to Las Vegas Ballpark, where it will be looking to build on a 15-13 home record during a seven-game homestand that begins Tuesday and runs through June 10. For the first time this season, the Aviators (32-26) will face teams from the Pacific Coast League's American Conference, with three games against the Round Rock Express preceding four against the San Antonio Missions. The Express (36-22) arrive in Las Vegas 1 1/2 games behind San Antonio (36-22) in the PCL's American Southern Division.

First pitch for each game during the homestand is slated for 7:05 p.m., except for Sunday's 12:05 p.m. matinee against the Missions. In Tuesday's homestand opener, Las Vegas right-hander Tanner Anderson (4-4, 5.72 ERA) is scheduled to oppose Round Rock southpaw Ryan Hartman (5-1, 4.37).

BARRETO HITTING HIS STRIDE: The Aviators had several offensive heroes during the road trip, but the biggest had to be Barreto. The 5-foot-10 infielder/outfielder went 14-for-36 with two home runs, eight RBI and nine runs. Throw in six doubles and a triple, and Barreto finished the trip with nine extra-base hits. He returns home having hit safely in six of his last eight games to raise his average to .263, up from .215 on May 18.

Other Aviators who produced big during the road trip were Brown (9-for-29, 2 HR, 6 runs, 7 RBI); Neuse (12-for-35, HR, 9 runs, 10 RBI, seven extra-base hits); and Nick Martini (10-for-28, 3 runs, 7 RBI, 7 walks).

On the pitching side, reliever Ryan Dull was nearly perfect in his three appearances, allowing just one hit over 3 2/3 scoreless innings with no walks and four strikeouts. The right-hander hasn't allowed a run in six of his last seven appearances, and he owns a sparkling 34-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio this season, including 15-1 in his last eight outings.

MATEO STILL LEADING THE WAY: Shortstop Jorge Mateo also enjoyed a productive road trip, going 16-for-43 with eight runs, four doubles, two homers and five RBI. The outburst was nothing new for the 23-year-old top prospect, who's in the midst of a 10-game hitting streak - his third double-digit hitting streak of the season.

Mateo continues to pace the PCL in hits (81) and triples (9), and he leads the Aviators in a slew of other categories, including runs (45), RBI (44), stolen bases (13) and multi-hit games (24). His .335 batting average ranks 10th in the PCL, right behind teammate and fellow infielder Corban Joseph (.337).

REYES DE PLATA RETURN: The Aviators on Tuesday will take the field as the Reyes de Plata (Silver Kings) for the fourth time season, as they once again honor the local Hispanic community as part of Minor League Baseball's season-long Copa de la Diversión ("Fun Cup") event series. So far, Las Vegas is 3-0 as the Reyes de Plata, defeating Fresno, Salt Lake and Albuquerque by the combined score of 23-5.

For more details about the meaning behind the Reyes de Plata name, as well as MiLB's Copa initiative, click here.

IT'S CROWDED IN HERE: The Aviators continue to lead all of Triple-A baseball in total and per-game attendance. Through the first 28 games (22 sellouts) at Las Vegas Ballpark, the Aviators have welcomed 268,308 fans for an average of 9,582. Round Rock ranks second in both categories with 248,510 total fans and 8,569 per game through 29 contests.

To underscore how much Southern Nevada baseball fans have embraced the Aviators and Las Vegas Ballpark, consider the fact that the club is drawing an average of 104 more fans per game than Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins (9,478).

THIS AND THAT: Las Vegas finished May with a 15-15 record after going 16-10 in April ... The Aviators certainly haven't been suffering from the early-week blues this season, as they're 22-7 in games played Monday through Thursday, compared with 10-19 on Friday through Sunday. They're also 29-17 in night games, but just 3-9 in day games. ... Las Vegas finished its first stretch of PCL games against Pacific Conference foes by going 21-14 against the Northern Division and 11-12 against the Southern Division ... By taking three of five against Sacramento, the Aviators are now 9-2 against the River Cats this season, outscoring them by a combined score of 75-38.

