Aviators Individual Game Tickets on Sale - Monday, February 10

LAS VEGAS: The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League (PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics and 2019 Pacific Southern Division Champions, announced today that individual game tickets for the 2020 season and the 38th campaign in the Silver State, will go on sale on Monday, February 10 at noon at Las Vegas Ballpark® Box Office and through Ticketmaster (1-800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com).

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and ADA accessible seats will also be available to purchase at the box office and through ticketmaster.com.

The Aviators will also be offering a military discount (active duty and retired) of $5.00 off each ticket purchased and is available only at the box office. Box office hours (off season) are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed on Sunday.

The individual game tickets for the 70-game home season are subject to dynamic pricing.

Tickets starting at:

Home Plate Box: $37.00 + Fees

Dugout Prime: $31.00 + Fees

Dugout Box: $25.00 + Fees

Outfield Box: $18.00 + Fees

4 Topps Corners: $25.00 + Fees

Home Run Porch: $25.00 + Fees

Social/Berm: $13.00 + Fees

Pricing is subject to change

The 2020 Aviators promotions schedule will be announced soon. The traditional "Fireworks Extravaganza" will be presented on Friday, July 3 against the Fresno Grizzlies, Triple-A affiliate of the 2020 World Series champion Washington Nationals.

The Aviators, under 2019 PCL Manager of the Year Fran Riordan, will open their 38th campaign in the Silver State in both the season and home opener on Thursday, April 9 against the Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, at 7:05 p.m. atLas Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators led all 2019 minor league baseball in attendance with a total of 650,934 for an average of 9,299 in 70 dates which included 47 sellouts.

Las Vegas Ballpark was named winner of the 2019 MiLB Triple-A Best of the Ballparks Fan Vote; winner of BaseballParks.com 20th Annual Ballpark of the Year Award; honored as Ballpark of the Year and Aviators Team of the Year by Ballpark Digest.

2020 full season, half season and quarter season tickets are on sale and the phone number is (702) 939-7200.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website and the Aviators Team Store is located at Las Vegas Ballpark, 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive.

