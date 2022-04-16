Aviators Host El Paso and Tacoma in Season-Long 12-Game Homestand from April 19 - May 1

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will host the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, in the opener of a six-game series on Tuesday, April 19 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The second homestand will feature a season-long 12-games against the Chihuahuas (Tuesday-Sunday, April 19-24) and the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, April 26 - May 1. All games will begin at 7:05 p.m. except for the two 12:05 p.m. matinee contests on Sunday, April 24 and Sunday, May 1.

The opener of the homestand on Tuesday, April 19 will feature the second of 10 games broadcast live on YurView on Cox Channel 14.

The Aviators, 6-4, under manager Fran Riordan, are concluding a six-game road trip on Sunday, April 17 in Salt Lake City, Utah against the Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

The 2022 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and off days on Monday (with three road exceptions on July 4, August 15, September 26) for a total of 150 games (75-home; 75-away).

The Aviators are in their 40th calendar season of professional baseball in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being the longest enduring franchise in the history of professional sports in the state of Nevada.

PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE: The Pacific Coast League (118 years, 1903-2020, 2022 - ) will consist of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. Western Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; Eastern Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, April 19: Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings")

Wednesday, April 20: Bark in the Park

Thursday, April 21: $2.00 Beer Night

Friday, April 22: Boy Scouts Night Sleepover

Saturday, April 23: Finn The Bat Dog T-Shirt Night, first 2,000 fans through the gates

Tuesday, April 26: Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings")

Wednesday, April 27: Bark in the Park

Thursday, April 28: $2.00 Beer Night

Friday, April 29: Mini Bluetooth Speaker, first 2,000 fans through the gates

Saturday, April 30: Star Wars Night

2022 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 6 dates, Las Vegas total is 43,041 for an average of 7,173. The total attendance leads Triple-A baseball. The all-time attendance total now stands at 13,123,355. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 38 seasons (1983-2019, 2021).

The Las Vegas Ballpark regular season attendance total over three seasons (2019, 2021 - ) is 1,122,344.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

BOX OFFICE HOURS:

Game Days:

Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday from noon - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday 12:05 p.m. games (April 10, 24; May 1, 15; June 5; September 18 & 25) from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Sunday 7:05 p.m. games (June 26; July 3 at 6:05 p.m.; July 17; August 7, 21, 28) from noon - 9:30 p.m.

Non-Game Days:

Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday - Closed

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and ADA accessible seats will also be available to purchase at the box office and through ticketmaster.com.

The Aviators will also be offering a military discount (active duty and retired) of $5.00 off each ticket purchased and is available through GovX.com or at the box office.

The individual game tickets for the 75-game home season are subject to availability and dynamic pricing.

Tickets starting at:

Home Plate Diamond: $50.00 + Fees

Home Plate Prime: $45.00 + Fees

Home Plate Box: $37.00 + Fees

Dugout Prime: $29.00 + Fees

Dugout Box: $25.00 + Fees

Outfield Box: $18.00 + Fees

Corners: $25.00 + Fees

Home Run Porch: $25.00 + Fees

Berm/Standing Room Only: $13.00 + Fees

Club Prime: $55.00 + Fees

Club Box: $50.00 + Fees

Pricing is subject to change

El Paso's roster features one of the top 10 prospects in the Padres organization, according to Baseball America: catcher Luis Campusano (No. 3). Outfielder Trayce Thompson is also a member of the Chihuahuas' roster. He is the son of former Los Angeles Lakers star Mychal Thompson and brother, Klay, is a member of the NBA's Golden State Warriors. Klay is a three-time NBA champion and five-time NBA All-Star. Trayce has played in parts of five Major League seasons with Chicago White Sox (2015, 2018), Los Angeles Dodgers (2016-17), Oakland (2018) and Chicago Cubs (2021).

Tim Federowicz begins his first season as the manager of the Tacoma Rainiers. He played in parts of eight seasons in the Major Leagues with Los Angeles Dodgers (2011-14), Chicago Cubs (2016), San Francisco (2017), Houston (2018), Cincinnati (2018) and Texas (2019).

Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings''): Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) announced the continued long-term commitment to, and the expansion of, the celebration of its U.S. Latino fans and communities through the unveiling of a record number of teams participating in the 2022 Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™) campaign and event series. Each of the 85 participating MiLB teams (70% participating), covering 33 U.S. states, will transform its on-field brand to a culturally relevant Latino persona, representing an extension of the team's and community's identity. Copa de la Diversión established an innovative new platform authentically connecting MiLB teams with their diverse communities, embracing the culture and values that resonate most with U.S. Latinos nationwide

The Aviators have transformed to the Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings") for four seasons (2017-19, 2021). The Reyes de Plata will take the field celebrating the city and state's pioneering history at the forefront of the precious metal mining business that continues to define the Silver State today. The 2022 Reyes de Plata Tuesday home schedule includes: April 19, April 26, May 10, May 31, June 7, June 21, July 12, August 2, August 23, September 13, September 20.

Following the homestand, the Aviators will have a league-wide off day on Monday, May 2. Las Vegas will then embark on a six-game Northern California road trip beginning on Tuesday, May 3. The Aviators will face the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, through Sunday, May 8.

Aviators on Radio in 2022: Russ Langer will broadcast the 150 games on Raider Nation Radio 920 AM and on www.aviatorslv.com. Langer is in his 22nd season broadcasting baseball to the Las Vegas Valley and 35th year overall in the business. Over his career, Langer has received numerous awards, including being named 1993 Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues. In 1995 and 2016, he broadcast the Triple-A All-Star game; in 1999, he was named the New Mexico Sportscaster of the Year; and in 2002, he was named Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by Minor League News.com. Langer also is a 11-time recipient (seven consecutive years from 2007-13) of the Nevada Sportscaster of the Year award (2003, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2021), which is presented by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). In 2021, Langer also completed his 10th season as the radio play-by-play voice for the UNLV football team on the UNLV Sports Properties/ Learfield Network.

Matt Neverett will also serve as the play-by-play voice for home games and selected road games.

All Aviators games (home & away) will also be broadcast on MiLB.TV via aviatorslv.com.

2022 Las Vegas Aviators season tickets, including suites and party decks are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

