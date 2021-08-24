Aviators Extend Winning Streak with Second Straight Walk-Off Victory over Albuquerque, 7-6

It took exactly two months and 52 games, plus a second consecutive down-to-their-final-strike rally and a controversial call on the game's final play. But at long last, the Aviators finally have a four-game winning streak.

Trailing 6-5 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, outfielder Luis Barrera drove in two runs with an infield single that barely traveled 100 feet to give the Aviators a second straight walk-off victory over the stunned (and angry) Albuquerque Isotopes, this one by a score of 7-6 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

With the come-from-behind win, Las Vegas (50-45) improved to 7-1 in its last eight games, secured just its second four-game winning streak of the season (and first since June 20-24) and moved a season-high five games over .500.

As was the case Sunday night when designated hitter Khris Davis hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning to turn an 11-10 deficit into a 13-11 walk-off victory, the Aviators needed some last-at-bat magic to lock up their all-too-elusive fourth straight win. They also needed quite a bit of help - from the baseball gods, from Isotopes closer Justin Lawrence and, perhaps, from first-base umpire Aaron Higgins.

The scene that unfolded in the wild bottom of the ninth:

- After center fielder Skye Bolt struck out leading off the inning, first baseman Francisco Peña hit Lawrence's first pitch right at Albuquerque shortstop Alan Trejo. But just as Trejo was about to make a routine play for the second out, the ball took a bad hop off the infield dirt and ricocheted off Trejo's glove, allowing Peña to reach safely.

- Buddy Reed replaced Peña as a pinch runner, and moments later catcher Carlos Pèrez hit a grounder that Isotopes second baseman L.J. Hatch fielded on a short hop. Hatch's backhand toss to Trejo to force out Reed was a little high, which gave Pèrez just enough time to beat Trejo's throw to first and avoid a game-ending double play.

- Davis, who crushed a two-run homer off the scoreboard in left-center field in the fifth inning to trim Albuquerque's lead from 6-3 to 6-5, then stepped the plate. With a chance to play walk-off hero for the second straight night, Davis instead drew a walk, barely laying off Lawrence's 3-2 slider on the outer half the plate.

- Once again, Aviators manager Fran Riordan turned to his bench, summoning Marty Bechina to pinch run for Davis. Barrera, who himself entered the game as a pinch runner in the bottom of the eighth, then stepped to the plate for his first at bat of the night. But before seeing a pitch, he watched Pèrez and Bechina advance to third and second, respectively, when Lawrence's pickoff throw to Trejo at second base bounced into the outfield.

- Lawrence regrouped and got ahead of Barrera with two straight strikes. Barrera took the next pitch for a ball, then chopped a grounder to first base that Albuquerque's Greg Bird fielded behind the bag. As the speedy Barrera raced down the baseline, Lawrence was a tad late breaking from the mound to cover first base.

With Pèrez trotting home and Bechina flying around third base behind him, Bird's throw to Lawrence arrived at the same time Barrera did. On a bang-bang play, Higgins ruled Barrera safe; Pèrez and Bechina each crossed home plate without a throw; the Aviators stormed out of their first-base dugout to celebrate; and Isotopes manager Warren Schaeffer sprinted out of the third-base dugout to vehemently argue with Higgins.

Schaeffer could've just as easily directed his anger at his team, which blew a 6-2 lead, which was held scoreless over the final five innings (including leaving the bases loaded in the top of the ninth) and which committed two costly errors that led to two unearned runs - including the one that ended the game.

GAME NOTES: The Aviators' four-game winning streak is the longest current streak in Triple-A West ... Despite the win, Las Vegas lost ground on first-place Reno, which swept a doubleheader in Salt Lake. The Aviators remain in third place, seven games behind the Aces. ... Las Vegas tallied 11 hits, giving them 57 in the first five games of this series. ... Bolt (2-for-5) and second baseman Nate Mondou (2-for-5, run RBI) were the only Aviators with multiple hits. ... With his game-winning single, Barrera extended his hitting streak to nine games, during which he's batting .455 (15-for-33). ... With his ninth-inning bad-hop single, Peña's extended his hitting streak to five in a row. He's 8-for-21 over those five contests with four RBI. ... Right-hander James Naile kept the Aviators in the game by tossing three perfect innings. Fellow reliever Ben Bracewell (4-1) wiggled out of the bases-loaded jam in the ninth to earn the victory. At one point from the end of fifth inning until one out in the ninth, southpaw reliever Zack Erwin, Naile and Bracewell retired 11 straight batters. ... Catcher Brian Serven (2-for-4, solo homer) and right fielder Ryan Vilade (4-for-5, run, RBI) paced Albuquerque's 11-hit attack. The Isotopes reached double-digit hits for the fifth straight game, bringing their hit total in series to have 66, including 18 doubles, two triples and eight home runs. ... With two miscues Monday, Albuquerque has now committed eight errors in the series, including five in the last two games. ... Las Vegas improved to 8-3 against the Isotopes this season.

PÈREZ NABS HONOR: Pèrez has moved all over the diamond in recent weeks, playing everywhere from catcher to first base to left field - and playing pretty much every day. Thankfully for the Aviators, as he's shuffled from one position to the next, Pèrez has maintained a hot bat - a bat that was rewarded Monday when the 30-year-old Venezuelan was named Triple-A West Player of the Week.

Pèrez played in five games from August 16-22 and hit .500 (8-for-16) with three homers, three doubles, four RBI and seven runs, and he capped the week with three straight multi-hit games (going 7-for-13). He leads the Aviators with 21 home runs, is tied for the team lead with 62 RBI and sports a .276 batting average. Pèrez has done most of his damage since July 1, batting .291 (50-for-172) with five doubles, one triple, 19 homers (including a team-high three grand slams), 31 runs and 51 RBI.

Pèrez becomes the fourth Aviator to be named Triple-A West Player of the Week, following former teammate Frank Schwindel (June 7-13), outfielder Cody Thomas (July 5-11) and fellow catcher Austin Allen (August 2-8).

LET'S FIESTA: For the second time in three years, Las Vegas Ballpark will play host to the Mexican Baseball Fiesta, a two-day spring training-style event pitting Mexican Pacific League rivals Los Naranjeros de Hermosillo and Águilas de Mexicali on Sept. 16-17.

Las Vegas first hosted the Mexican Baseball Fiesta in 2017 at Cashman Field, with the event moving to Las Vegas Ballpark during the venue's inaugural season in 2019.

Liga Mexicana del Pacifico (the Pacific League of Mexico) was founded in 1945 and competes from October through February, with the league champ representing Mexico in the Caribbean World Series. Notable alumni from Los Naranjeros de Hermosillo include Curt Schilling, Vinny Castilla and Hall of Famer Larry Walker, while Fernando Valenzuela, former Las Vegas Stars first baseman John Kruk and Hall of Famer Mike Piazza once played for Águilas de Mexicali.

Individual game tickets priced from $11-$40 are available for both games through Ticketmaster.

ON DECK: Las Vegas and Albuquerque will close out their six-game series at Las Vegas Ballpark (and their 12-game season series) Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. As is the case during all Tuesday home games this season, the Aviators will morph into their alter ego, the Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings"), as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative that celebrates local Hispanic/Latino culture.

Las Vegas' Miguel Romero (2-6, 7,08 ERA) is slated to oppose fellow right-hander Frank Duncan (3-1, 3.95) in a pitching rematch of Thursday's series opener.

Following their scheduled day off Wednesday, the Aviators will embark on a 12-game road trip to face the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Thursday-Tuesday) and Sugar Land Skeeters (Sept. 2-7). They'll return to Las Vegas Ballpark on Sept. 9 to kick off a six-game series against the first-place Reno Aces.

