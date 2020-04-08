Aviators Announce Ticket Policy for Postponed Games for 2020 Season at Las Vegas Ballpark

LAS VEGAS: The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League (PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics and 2019 Pacific Southern Division Champions, announced today the ticket policy for postponed games at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

Las Vegas Aviators Ticket Policy:

Tickets purchased for postponed home games at Las Vegas Ballpark® will be honored as a ticket voucher for any 2020 regular season game, excluding July 3rd, and subject to availability. The purchased tickets can then be exchanged once the box office re-opens.

Las Vegas Aviators Season Ticket Policy:

Tickets purchased as part of a season ticket package for any postponed home game will be honored as a ticket voucher for any remaining 2020 game during the regular season, excluding July 3.

For further information, please call the Aviators front office at (702) 943-7200.

