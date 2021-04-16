Aviators Announce Ticket Information to Begin Season at Las Vegas Ballpark

April 16, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of Triple-A West (formerly the Pacific Coast League, PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, today announced information for purchasing reduced capacity individual game tickets at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The Aviators will release tickets on a month to month basis, beginning with the 12 home games in May. Tickets will be sold in pods of two and four.

Starting the week of April 26th, Aviators season ticket holders will be offered a presale to select seats for the reduced capacity games in May. Full season, half season and quarter season plans will be able to use their account credit as a ticket bank. These purchases will not require any additional payments. Aviators season ticket holders will log in to their Aviators Account Manager at www.aviatorslv.com/myaccount to select their seats and games. Each account will be allowed to purchase up to four tickets for each game based on availability.

VIP members, including Club seats, Home Plate Diamond, Sponsorship and Club Access accounts will be placed into a similar location to their season tickets. Games will be added to your Aviators Account Manager and rotated to ensure each account holder has a chance to attend in a similar location. Additional purchase options may be available for VIP members based on availability.

Individual Game Tickets go on sale on Monday, May 3 at noon Pacific through Ticketmaster (www.ticketmaster.com)). The individual game tickets will have an extremely limited availability for the 12 May home games (May 6-11 vs. Sacramento & May 20-25 vs. Salt Lake).

Hospitality group areas, including suites, party decks and the pool area in right-center field are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

The Aviators will begin the 2021 season with reduced capacity at Las Vegas Ballpark in accordance with State and local COVID-19 guidelines. During the season, as capacity increases, ticket policies and procedures will change, and updates will be sent out at that time.

The Aviators, under 2019 PCL Manager of the Year Fran Riordan, will begin their 39th season of professional baseball in the Silver State with the season & home opener against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Thursday, May 6 at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from April 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.