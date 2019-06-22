Avans First Double-A Hit Gives Drillers Walk-Off Win on Record Night for May

June 22, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release





TULSA - The new Amarillo Sod Poodles are playing their first-ever games at ONEOK Field this week, and the first three games of the four-game series have all produced dramatic endings. In game three Saturday night, the Drillers came through with their second walk-off win of the series when Drew Avans delivered his first Double-A hit in the bottom of the tenth inning to score Zach McKinstry with the winning run in a 2-1 Tulsa victory.

It was the third straight one-run game between the two teams. A ninth-inning hit from Gavin Lux gave Tulsa a 2-1 walk-off win on Thursday, while the Sod Poodles survived a ninth-inning rally from the Drillers on Friday for a 4-3 victory.

Saturday's game needed an extra frame to determine a winner. After Tulsa reliever Nolan Long kept Amarillo from scoring in the top of the tenth, Poodles reliever Jean Cosme retired Eric Peterson on a pop out and Josh Thole on a ground out to open the bottom half of the inning. Lux was intentionally walked, bringing up Avans, who had entered the game one inning earlier as a defensive replacement. He took three straight balls before swinging over a 3-0 breaking pitch. On the next delivery, Avans lined a fast ball into left field for a base hit that scored McKinstry with the game winner.

The dramatic hit was not the only highlight in the game. It was Mickey Mantle Night at ONEOK Field, and even the Oklahoma Hall of Fame slugger would have been impressed with the pitching performances that were delivered by starters Dustin May of Tulsa and Nick Margevicius of Amarillo. Margevicius held the Drillers without a hit through the first five innings, while May set a ONEOK Field strikeout record.

Margevicius, who opened the season in the majors and made 12 starts for the San Diego Padres, was unhittable in the early going. The lefthander retired the first 14 Tulsa batters in order before issuing a two-out walk to Chris Parmelee in the fifth.

May was also impressive, retiring the first 10 Amarillo hitters in order. That streak ended with a one-out double by Ivan Castillo in the fourth.

The Drillers finally broke the deadlock in the bottom of the sixth. Peterson led off with Tulsa's first hit, a single that dropped safely into shallow, right-center field. May followed with a bunt, and when Margevicius' throw to second was high, the Drillers had runners at first and second with no outs.

Lux lined out and Carlos Rincon struck out, but Cody Thomas kept the inning alive with an infield single that loaded the bases. DJ Peters nearly gave Tulsa a four-run lead, but his bid for a grand slam hooked just wide of the left field foul pole. But, Peters continued to battle and recovered from a 0-2 count to work a walk that forced in Peterson with the game's first run.

It appeared the one run would be enough for a Drillers victory, but the Sod Poodles struck late to tie the game. With one out in the top of the ninth, Ruddy Giron and Taylor Kohlway delivered consecutive singles against reliever Yordy Cabrera, putting runners at first and third. Castillo followed with a sacrifice fly that scored Giron and sent the game into extra innings and setting the stage for Avans big hit.

May finished strongly, ending his outing by striking out the final two batters in the seventh inning, giving him 14 on the night and establishing a new ONEOK Field record.

The right-hander allowed only two hits and did not issue a walk in his seven innings of work.

Margevicius also surrendered only two hits and was charged with just the unearned run. He walked two batters and struck out six.

WHAT YOU MISSED

*Tulsa won despite being held to a season low three hits. The two teams combined for only seven total hits in the game.

*The win improved the Drillers second-half record to 4-1 and moved them into a first-place tie with Arkansas atop the North Division standings.

*Rincon's 13-game hitting streak came to an end with a 0-4 night.

*Long picked up the win to improve his season record 4-0.

UP NEXT: Amarillo at Tulsa, Sunday, June 23, 1:05 PM at ONEOK Field. LHP Adrian Morejon (0-4, 4.56 ERA) versus RHP Parker Curry (1-2, 4.21 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.