AV Alta FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC: 7.11.2026: Prinx Tires USL Cup
Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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United Soccer League One Stories from July 11, 2026
- Fort Wayne Football Club Proves Mettle Yet Again in Prinx Tires USL Cup Match against Detroit City FC - Fort Wayne FC
- Chattanooga Keeps It Fierce for Final USL Cup Match - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Rosamilia's Goal, Penalty Wins It for One Knox - One Knoxville SC
- Another Spirited Effort in Prinx Tires USL Cup Match - Fort Wayne FC
- Charlotte Defeats Charleston in USL Cup in Penalties to Advance - Charlotte Independence
- Triumph Fall, 2-1, to Richmond at GE Vernova Park in USL Prinx Tires Cup - Greenville Triumph SC
- Forward Madison FC Stuns Union Omaha with 96th-Minute Goal in 4-3 Thriller - Forward Madison FC
- Hearts Outlast Cosmos in Dramatic Penalty Shootout - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Kickers Claim 2-1 Road Victory over Greenville Triumph in Prinx Tires USL Cup Action - Richmond Kickers
- Local Talent Johnny Aye, 16, Joins Fort Wayne Football Club on Academy Contract - Fort Wayne FC
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