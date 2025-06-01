AV Alta FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

June 1, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Carlos Ávilez saved two attempts in the penalty shootout to earn the 4-2 win for AV ALTA FC after Maboumou Alassane scored in second-half stoppage time to equalize for the home side, negating Oakland Roots SC substitute Morey Doner's forced own goal and assist on his club debut in Group 1 of the USL Jägermeister Cup.

