NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Authentic Championship Field Dirt on Sale Now

November 26, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release

The 2019 Brooklyn Cyclones season is one that we will never forget. Now, you can take a piece of the Championship home with you through a limited edition sale of Authentic MCU Park home plate dirt.

Each 2 oz. jar contains dirt from home plate from Game 3 of the NYPL Championship Series and features the 2019 NYPL Championship Logo on the jar. The cost is $20 per jar, which includes shipping.

Check out the Brooklyn Cyclones Statistics

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...

New York-Penn League Stories from November 26, 2019


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Brooklyn Cyclones Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew