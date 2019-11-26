Authentic Championship Field Dirt on Sale Now

November 26, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release





The 2019 Brooklyn Cyclones season is one that we will never forget. Now, you can take a piece of the Championship home with you through a limited edition sale of Authentic MCU Park home plate dirt.

Each 2 oz. jar contains dirt from home plate from Game 3 of the NYPL Championship Series and features the 2019 NYPL Championship Logo on the jar. The cost is $20 per jar, which includes shipping.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from November 26, 2019

Authentic Championship Field Dirt on Sale Now - Brooklyn Cyclones

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.