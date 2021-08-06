Austyn Roudebush to Return to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that goaltender Austyn Roudebush has signed to return to Roanoke for training camp in early October. The 2021-22 season will be his third in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Roudebush appeared in 13 games for the Dawgs during the 2019-20 season after being loaned from the Mentor Ice Breakers in the FPHL. He went 5-2 with a goals against average of 2.50 and one shutout before the season was cut short due to COVID-19.

"During the 2019-20 season, Roudebush established himself as a starting goaltender for us," said Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner. "Last season with Knoxville he proved that he can play in the SPHL with consistency. I'm excited to see what he does in the net this season."

The 6'2" Toledo, Ohio native played the majority of the 2020-21 season with the Knoxville Ice Bears while the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs opted not to play due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in Virginia. During his time with Knoxville he went 13-4 with a .943 save percentage and earned All-SPHL Second Team honors.

Roanoke hits the ice for their first home game in 601 days on Friday, October 15 at 7:05 P.M. against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Season tickets, packages, and group tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by contacting the Dawgs front office at 540-266-7343.

