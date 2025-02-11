Austyn Roudebush Named SPHL's Player of the Week

February 11, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

ROANOKE, VA. - The SPHL announced on Tuesday that Roanoke goaltender Austyn Roudebush has been named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Week for February 3-9.

Last week, Roudebush went 3-0-0, posting a 2.00 goals against average and a 0.928 save percentage as the Dawgs improved their league-best home record to 16-2-3 on the season. On Thursday, Roudebush made 28 saves in a 5-3 win over second-place Huntsville, with only one goal allowed in the first 55 minutes of the action. Roudebush continued his steady play in net on Friday, making 24 saves in a 9-2 blowout win over Knoxville. The seventh-year pro closed out his week by stopping 25 of 26 shots in a 4-1 win over the Ice Bears. The victory was Roudebush's 100th SPHL win, third-most in league history and just 11 shy of the SPHL record of 111, set by Peter Di Salvo, who played from 2013-2021.

A native of Toledo, OH, Roudebush currently leads SPHL netminders this season with 20 wins, is second in minutes and shutouts (two - tied), and fifth with a 2.68 goals against average.

This is the 15th time in franchise history that the Dawgs have been recognized with the SPHL's Player of the Week award, and this is the fourth time this season that Roanoke has had at least one player earn the award.

Roudebush is in his fifth season in Roanoke as the franchise's all-time leader in nearly every goaltending statistic, appearing in 160 games for the Dawgs since 2020. For Roanoke alone, the six-foot-three netminder has a 87-42-19 record with a goals against average of 2.64 and nine regular season shutouts. Over the past three regular seasons combined, no other goalie in the SPHL has recorded more wins (69), games played (111), or minutes played (6,336) compared to Roudebush, and the Roanoke goalie has now recorded three consecutive 20-win seasons. Last season, Roanoke notched a 25-6-4 record in games that Roudebush received the result. The Toledo, Ohio native was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2023 President's Cup Playoffs after helping the Dawgs win their first league championship in team history, and the 31-year-old goaltender has a 12-5-1 record, a .920 save percentage, a 2.42 goals against average, and two shutouts in 18 career postseason appearances for the Dawgs.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are back on the road on Saturday, February 15 against the Knoxville Ice Bears at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 P.M. EST in Tennessee. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

