Austyn Roudebush Named Player of the Week

February 21, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Roanoke's player of the week is Austyn Roudebush (1-1-0, .932 SV%, 2.02 GAA)

Roudebush made 32 saves on 33 shots faced in Roanoke's 2-1 win at Quad City this past Friday night, then stopped 23 of 26 shots in the team's 3-1 loss on Saturday to the Storm. The Ohio native leads the SPHL in minutes played and wins (18), and is ranked third in the league for goals against average (2.46 GAA) this season!

