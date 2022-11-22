Austyn Roudebush Named Player of the Week

Roanoke's Player of the Week is goaltender Austyn Roudebush!

Roudebush stopped 27-of-28 shots in Saturday's 2-0 loss in Pensacola, keeping the Dawgs in the game into the closing stages on what was a slow offensive night for Roanoke. His .964 save percentage on Saturday was the best mark by a Dawgs goaltender so far this season. Roudebush ranks third in the league in goals against average (1.94) and seventh in save percentage (0.924) throughout the SPHL this season.

