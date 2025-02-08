Sports stats



Austin Spurs

Austin Spurs vs. Santa Cruz Warriors - Game Highlights

February 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs YouTube Video


Check out the Austin Spurs Statistics

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...

NBA G League Stories from February 8, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Austin Spurs Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central