Austin Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Blue - Game Highlights
Published on January 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs YouTube Video
Check out the Austin Spurs Statistics
NBA G League Stories from January 20, 2026
- Vipers Improve to 6-0 at Home - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Charge Roll in Grand Rapids - Cleveland Charge
- Gold Drop Second of the Series to the Charge 105-125 - Grand Rapids Gold
- South Bay Lakers Acquire Forward Zach Hicks - South Bay Lakers
- Wisconsin Herd to Host Annual School Day Game Presented by BMO to Promote Dental Hygiene - Wisconsin Herd
- Hustle Tip-Off Road Trip with Loss to Rip City - Memphis Hustle
- Alize Johnson Named NBA G League Player of the Week - Iowa Wolves
- Myron Gardner: Ready for the Moment - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Salt Lake City Stars Add Returning Players Seabron and Bamba - Salt Lake City Stars
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.