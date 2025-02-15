Austin Shanks Puts up 4G in HUGE Rush Win!

February 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video







Austin Shanks delivers a stellar 4-goal, 3-assist performance, propelling the Saskatchewan Rush to a 17-9 victory over the Rochester Knighthawks.

