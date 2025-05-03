Austin Shanks Nets a Sock Trick

May 3, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video







It was a six-goal night for Austin Shanks in Game 1, as the former Thunderbird led the Saskatchewan Rush in their 16-7 win.

